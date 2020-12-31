Officials: Evidence of UK virus strain found in Florida man

MIAMI (AP) — Health officials say they’ve found evidence in a Florida man of the latest U.S. case of the new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England. The Florida Health Department tweeted a statement late Thursday that the new virus strain was detected in a man in his 20s with no recent travel history. It comes after recent reports of confirmed cases elsewhere, in Colorado and California. The cases have triggered questions about how the COVID-19 strain circulating in England arrived in the U.S., where experts say it probably already is spreading. Florida officials say they’re investigating their case with the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control.