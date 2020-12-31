North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thanked his people for their trust and support in “difficult times” and wished them good health in New Year’s Day cards. Kim is expected to skip his usual televised speech for the new year since he will address a ruling party congress that convenes this month. State media quoted Kim as saying, “I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true.” Kim is facing the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule due to the pandemic and natural disasters. He is expected to use the congress to muster stronger unity and lay out new development goals.