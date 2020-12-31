Local therapist provides insight on New Year’s Resolutions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- At the end of the year, many are thinking of goals and ways to start fresh in the new year. Although there are jokes about not being able to accomplish New Year’s resolutions, it is possible by taking the right steps.

Megan Conrad, a therapist at Covenant Family Solutions in Cedar Rapids, advised making goals that align with your values.

“You’re more dedicated to your goals if you really have a part to play,” Conrad said.

Making goals that fit your time limits, are attainable and realistic are ways to continue to work on improvement through the whole new year. Conrad says setting smaller goals and reflecting on your progress are also ways to stick to your resolutions.

“I think it’s always good to set goals, I think no progress happens if we don’t set goals, so I think New Year’s resolutions are great,” Conrad said.