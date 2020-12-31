Law enforcement agencies ready to crack down on impaired drivers this New Year’s holiday

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa State Patrol is joining forces with multiple law enforcement agencies across the Cedar Valley, participating in high visibility enforcement the night of New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Focusing on impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and other traffic violations, a higher number of officers will be out patrolling in multiple counties. Agencies will work throughout the night and into the early morning hours keeping the public safe.

“You know if they get busy they may have to extend those shifts, especially if they get a late night arrest. So yeah, it can go for who knows how long,” Iowa State Patrol District 10 Public Resource Officer Jon Stickney said.

Drunk driving doesn’t only affect those behind the wheel, but also their passengers and everyone else on the road. Even those who may not be the impaired driver should be vigilant when driving themselves.

“Always know what’s around you at all times, and be prepared to take action if a drunk driver comes close to you,” Stickney said.

Hoping to see less accidents because of the pandemic, law enforcement agencies know people will still be out celebrating. The troopers will focus on heavily trafficked highways and roads between the larger cities in Eastern Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol has an acronym that they hope drivers will remember and follow. The acronym is S.I.D.E. It stands for seatbelts, impaired driving, distracted driving, and excessive speeding. Seatbelts should always be worn, while not doing the other three things.

Drunk drivers and traffic violations are not the only things officers will be looking out for.

“Public drunkenness, fights, and disorderly behavior. Just trying to deter that behavior and take care of it if it does happen,” Cedar Falls Chief of Police Craig Berte said.

Thinking ahead, and being responsible, is important during holidays such as this one.

“You can’t always count on Uber, or Lyft, or taxis. They’ll get overwhelmed between that midnight and 3am time, so just hope people have a good plan to keep themselves safe and get home,” Berte said.

Iowa State Patrol District 9, in Cedar Falls, and District 10, in Oelwein, are working with Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police Department, and Independence Police Department on this high visibility enforcement effort. However, many agencies across the state of Iowa will be increasing staff, working longer hours, and focusing their enforcement efforts this holiday.