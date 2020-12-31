KWWL’s 2020 Year in Review

One of the most eventful years in our lifetime is coming to a close. Here are some of the major events that happened this year.

KWWL has also created a COVID-19 coverage timeline and an 'Iowa Strong' Year in Review.

U.S.-Iranian tensions

Right out of the gate in 2020, the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 2 had many wondering about what would come next in terms of retaliation from Iran.

Kobe Bryant death

On January 26, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. The sports world reacted in shock, sadness and disbelief to the news. The 41-year-old retired NBA legend was memorialized on February 24, the date (2/24) with the numbers worn by Gianna (2) and Kobe (24).

Iowa Caucuses

The 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucus was won by Pete Buttigieg but was marred by technical issues and delayed results.

There were widespread reporting problems stemming from issues with a smartphone app used to report and collect results. With results practically even between Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, both campaigns called for several recounts, delaying official results even further.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a report in December of what went wrong, concluding that a lack of training, a late development, a coding error, and more contributed to what went wrong on Caucus night.

Find KWWL's 2020 Iowa Caucus coverage here.

U.S. Senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges

(AP) The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

Find KWWL's impeachment coverage here.

COVID-19 in the U.S.

While COVID-19 was known of since December, 2019, it wasn't at the immediate attention of Americans until February and March when the first cases were being detected. Cruise ships were stalled, events were canceled, businesses were closing, and hospital staff began experiencing the environment they would learn to live with the rest of the year.

Here is a full timeline of KWWL's COVID-19 coverage in 2020.

Follow KWWL's continuing COVID-19 coverage here.

Summer of racial justice

Eight minutes and 46 seconds. Those numbers were known across America as the time that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Floyd's death on May 25 sparked national outrage and inspired Black Lives Matter protests and racial activism across the country. In Eastern Iowa, protests both big and small were organized. While many local protests remained peaceful, there were several instances of tensions between protesters and police.

The changing climate also caused many organizations, businesses and brands to look inward and at their past to correct racial insensitivities.

Derecho hits Iowa

On August 10, a powerful windstorm, with winds reaching over 140 mph came through the midwest, wreaking havoc on much of eastern Iowa.

Thousands were without food and power for weeks, dealing with damaged homes and property.

Iowans came together to help each other and provide relief, but communities are still dealing with the aftermath almost 5 months later.

Find all of KWWL's derecho coverage here.

Wildfires out West

Massive and relentless wildfires burned throughout California, Oregon, and Colorado this year.

In California, over 4 million acres have burned in wildfires this year, the most ever recorded. Thousands were evacuated, there was millions of dollars in property damage and over 30 people died.

Find more wildfire stories here.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died at 87 on September 18 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Millions of people across the country mourned her death and celebrated her accomplishments. Her death left a seat open on the Supreme Court and Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate in October.

Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. Trump was then flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he stayed and received treatment for three nights, before leaving on Oct. 5.

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death left a seat open on the Supreme Court and Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett. Following a series of hearings, Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on October 26.

2020 Iowa election results

While the presidential race was the main focus of the 2020 election, there were multiple contested races in Iowa.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst was reelected, defeating Theresa Greenfield in a tight race

Republican Ashley Hinson beat incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer to become the U.S. House representative for Iowa's 1st Congressional District.

Republican Miller-Meeks won the 2nd Congressional District race, beating Rita Hart by only 6 votes. There was a full recount of the race and Miller-Meeks' victory was certified on Nov. 30, but Hart continued to challenge the results.

Find more coverage on results from the Nov. 3 election here.

Biden wins 2020 election

Joe Biden will be the 47th president, but his road to get there took an abnormal direction after the Nov. 3 election. Biden didn't reach the projected 270 electoral college mark until Nov. 7.

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits contesting the results in multiple states, continued to push unsubstantiated voter fraud claims, and President Trump refused to concede the election.

On Dec. 4, states certified their results to officially give Biden the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. On Dec. 14, the Electoral College officially voted to validate Biden’s victory.

First COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

On Dec. 14, the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Hawkeye State and an ER nurse at UIHC was the first in eastern Iowa to receive it. That week, hospitals began administering the Pfizer vaccine to staff. Once the Moderna vaccine was approved and shipped, those began to be administered as well. The week of Dec. 28, vaccines began at long term care facilities in Iowa.

Find more coverage on vaccines here.