Iowa State touches down in Arizona ahead of Fiesta Bowl clash with Oregon

GLENDALE, ARIZONA(KWWL)--The 50th Fiesta Bowl kicks off in less that two days and the 10th Iowa State Cyclones and 25th ranked Oregon Ducks both arrive ahead of their Januray 2nd showdown.

It's an exciting time for Iowa State which is playing in its first ever New Year's Six Bowl Game.

Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell, "e understanding of the great prestige of this game for a lot of our staff and a lot of our kids we grew up watching this bowl game ad te meaning behind it. You know our journey has always been about becoming the best version of ourselves we can be and having the opportunity of playing a great opponent what an opportunity for Iowa State Football."

Iowa State Quarterback Brock Purdy, We have a lot to look forward to especially since is the best bowl we have ever been in. The reality is definitely kicking in I am finally here no more talk of we are going to be travelling and doing that we are finally here. We still have some preparation to do we will be getting ready to go for Saturday and that is what I am really excited about."

The Fiesta Bowl is Saturday at 3pm CST.