IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeye women beat Rutgers 90-84 in a Big Ten Women's Basketball game at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Freshman Caitlin Clark scored a team high 28 points to lead five Hawkeye players in double figures. Makenna Warnock began the game with 4 straight three pointers as Iowa bolted to a 28-12 first quarter lead. Warnock finished with a career high 5 three pointers and 18 points.