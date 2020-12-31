Initial unemployment claims up slightly in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say the number of initial unemployment claims increased slightly last week. Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday that 7,644 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday. That’s an increase of 373 from the previous week. A total of 38,296 continuing weekly unemployment claims were recorded last week, an increase of 804 from the prior week. Unemployment claims are generally higher between November through February because of seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing. The agency said 70.6% of claimants who filed last week indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, an increase from 68.9% the previous week.