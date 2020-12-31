Dubuque Police ask public to remember masks if they’re going out for New Years’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Dubuque Police are asking residents to stay mindful of Governors' proclamations, as well as locally enforced mask mandates, tonight as they celebrate the new year.

"I think everybody is really anxious to get out and do something," Lt. McClimon said.



"This year's going to be different. Every celebration tonight will be different than what we're used to. Remember the proclamations, and social distancing when we're going out to celebrate," Lt. McClimon said.

Police are also urging folks to refrain from drinking-and-driving tonight.