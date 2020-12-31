Dec. 31: 1,703 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa, 69 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,703 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 280,303.

The state's website says that of the 280,303 people who have tested positive, 238,977 have recovered. This is 2,321 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll is 3,891, which is 69 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (238,977) and the number of deaths (3,891) from the total number of cases (280,303) shows there are currently 37,435 active positive cases in the state.

There were 76 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 600, which is down from 612. Of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU (up from 127), and 69 are on ventilators (up from 66).

In Iowa, there were 4,137 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,350,888 1,355,025 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,703 positive tests divided by 4,137 tests given) is 41.1 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 162 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, the last time we updated with new numbers. The county has a total of 13,559 cases (12,747 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 812 Serology positive cases). There are 146 new recoveries in the county since Tuesday, for a total of 11,241. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 218 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 59 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 16,542 cases. There have been 123 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,252 recoveries. There has been one additional death, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 70 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 11,089 reported cases. There have been 67 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,812 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 27 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,582 reported cases. There have been 50 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,447. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 136 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

