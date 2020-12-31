Court: Ohio county order violated Christian schools’ rights

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has given the go-ahead for Christian schools in an Ohio county to hold in-person classes during the pandemic. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday granted an injunction to Christian schools in the Toledo area who say their rights to religious expression have been violated by the Lucas County-Toledo Health Department’s order closing schools until Jan. 11. Their attorneys pointed out that the order for all schools, public and private, aimed at stopping COVID-19 spread allowed non-religious businesses such as gyms, office buildings and a casino to continue their operations.