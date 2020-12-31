Calamity? Anomaly? 2020 was a box office year like no other
When the sun sets on the 2020 box office, it’ll be difficult to look at the numbers as anything but disastrous. After five consecutive years of North American revenues exceeding $11 billion, this year they’re expected to cap out at an almost 40-year low of around $2.3 billion. That’ll be down 80% from last year according to data firm Comscore. Globally, where markets have been able to recover more fully, ticket sales will likely end up somewhere between $11 and $12 billion. Last year, that total hit $42.5 billion. Experts say the business will recover, but it will take time.