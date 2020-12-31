Broadcaster: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

LONDON (AP) — As Britain prepares to split from the European Union, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be seeking closer ties with the bloc by applying for French citizenship. Stanley Johnson told broadcaster RTL that he was in the process of “reclaiming” his French identity. He told the broadcaster that “if I understand correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France. Her mother was completely French, as was her grandfather.” RTL said Johnson is putting together a French citizenship request. The elder Johnson is a former member of the European Parliament who backed remaining in the EU in Britain’s 2016 referendum.