Brexit’s choice for EU, UK: firm friends or nearby rivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. But don’t bet on it. Eleven months after Britain’s formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world’s most powerful trading bloc. The U.K. has set a course away from the continental mainland. But the two sides’ histories have been too intertwined for 1,000 years for the split to be simple. Loose ends will surface for months, even years, to come.