“A little bit of a different New Year’s”: Eastern Iowa rings in New Year’s Eve unlike any other

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Across Eastern Iowa, New Years Eve celebration look and feel different this year. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some like Kelsie Hammond are ringing in the New Year by watching the ball drop from their living room.

"Normally, my husband and I would go out with friends, or we would get together with families with kids who are of similar ages, and we all do something together," she said. "Since we can't get together with friends, we are doing something as a family."

This year, the celebrations are muted. The flip of the calendar is always a big night for bars and restaurants.

"New years eve is the biggest bar and club night of the year," said Brian Bo$$ Cohen, owner of the new Mob Bar and Moonshine Cowgirls bars in downtown Cedar Falls.

New Year's Eve was the grand opening for the prohibition themed bar.

"We have a gangster theme," he said. "All of the different prohibition drinks are named after prominent gangsters."

Cohen owns several successful bars in California. Since all of them are currently closed because of that state's COVID-19 restrictions, he decided to expand. He is opening new locations in Cedar Falls and Galveston, Texas, and plans for more on the way.

"I am creating a movement that the likes of Cedar Falls and the state of Iowa have never seen," Cohen said. "I am bringing Los Angeles here. I am bringing Miami here."

Cohen said he is blown away by the warm reception his new bar has gotten from the community.

He says he gets asked often why he chose Cedar Falls, and he says it is because the opportunity presented itself.

Now that he has built it, he hopes customers will come.

"I felt like because it was such a tough year for everyone, it would be so cool at the stroke of midnight to be at a brand new bar," he said. "It just makes me feel good, and it is going to make people feel good. Let's put 2020 behind us. It has been tough for everyone. I don't care where you live in work."

Many are eager to wave goodbye to 2020 and can't wait to welcome 2021. Hammond said she is hoping for better times and brighter days in the new year.

"I look forward to getting the vaccine and going back to normal life," she said.