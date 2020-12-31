2020: A KWWL COVID-19 timeline of events

(KWWL) -- As one of the most life-changing years to a close, undoubtedly the coronavirus was the most consequential aspect of 2020.

Below is a timeline of KWWL's coverage of the pandemic from February through December, from Iowa's first case to its first vaccination.

While the coronavirus has affected every aspect of our lives this year, it's not the only thing that's happened. Here is a Year in Review of some of the biggest local, national and global news stories of 2020.

We have also created an 'Iowa Strong' Year in Review, where you can look back on the actions Iowans have taken over the past year to help out communities and individuals experiencing hardship. You can find that here.

FEBRUARY

FEB. 25: CDC tells Americans to prepare for coronavirus spread in the U.S. Read Here.

FEB. 26: Trump holds the first news conference with CDC on coronavirus outbreak. He announces VP Pence will head the administration's COVID-19 Task Force and said the risk to Americans is "very low." Watch and Read Here.

FEB 26: Trump says U.S. ‘very ready’ for virus; Pence to lead response. Read Here.

FEB. 27: World harshens virus response as epidemic worsens. Read Here.

FEB. 29: Washington resident first in U.S. to die from COVID-19. Read Here.

MARCH

MARCH 6: President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak. Read Here.

MARCH 9: Eight cases of presumed coronavirus confirmed in Iowa, the first cases reported in the state. Read Here.

MARCH 9: Kim Reynolds signs first disaster proclamation over coronavirus. Read Here.

MARCH 11: Iowa colleges & universities switch to online learning. Read Here.

MARCH 11: World Health Organization declares virus crisis now a pandemic. Read Here.

MARCH 11: Coronavirus, oil prices send stock market into free fall impacting 401ks, IRAs. Read Here.

MARCH 11: Trump suspends travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days, except U.K. Read Here.

MARCH 12: Flattening the curve, the flu vs. COVID-19, health tips, and more information you need on the coronavirus. Watch and Read Here.

MARCH 12: Sports associations suspend activities due to the coronavirus. Read Here.

MARCH 13: Trump declares national emergency, announces new high-volume testing system and more. Watch and Read Here.

MARCH 15: CDC urges cancellation of all events of 50 or more people for at least eight weeks to stop spread of coronavirus. Read Here.

MARCH 16: Trump administration says public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, U.S. ‘may be’ heading towards recession. Read Here.

MARCH 18: U of I, UNI and ISU staying online, commencement ceremonies canceled due to coronavirus. Read Here on U of I, Read Here on UNI and ISU.

MARCH 18: President Trump signs coronavirus relief package to boost response. Read Here.

MARCH 18: KWWL airs special report with a panel of local healthcare professionals about the latest information on the coronavirus. CORONAVIRUS: FACTS NOT FEAR. Watch Here.

MARCH 19: First case of coronavirus confirmed on UI campus. Read Here.

MARCH 21: Linn County reports its first COVID-19 case. Read Here.

MARCH 22: Gov. Reynolds signs executive order closing salons, spas and tattoo parlors. Read Here.

MARCH 24: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021. Read Here.

MARCH 29: Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K U.S. deaths. Read Here.

MARCH 29: President Trump extends federal guidelines recommending people stay home and away from one another another 30 days. Read Here.

APRIL

APRIL 2: Worldwide cases of COVID-19 top 1 million. Read Here.

APRIL 3: Iowa Board of Medicine unanimously recommends Gov. Reynolds issue shelter-in-place order. Read Here.

APRIL 4: Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive $44 million from FEMA. Read Here.

APRIL 6: Gov. Reynolds announces more business closures through April 30, enforcement on social gathering ​limits. Read Here.

APRIL 8: U of I professor breaks down supply chain shortage for consumer goods. Read Here.

APRIL 10: First case of COVID-19 for Iowa Department of Corrections. Read Here.

APRIL 10: Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000. Read Here.

APRIL 13: Stimulus checks start hitting bank accounts. Read Here.

APRIL 16: Black Hawk County reports first COVID-19 death. Read Here.

APRIL 17: First confirmed COVID-19 case at University of Northern Iowa. Read Here.

APRIL 20: RAGBRAI 2020 canceled, postponed until 2021. Read Here.

APRIL 21: Gov. Reynolds launches new testing initiative “Test Iowa”. Read Here.

APRIL 22: Tyson Foods to indefinitely suspend Waterloo operations. Read Here.

APRIL 24: Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals. Read Here.

APRIL 25: Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000. Read Here.

APRIL 27: Gov. Reynolds announces certain businesses may begin reopening at 50 percent capacity in counties with low COVID-19 risk. Read Here.

APRIL 27: “Listen folks, this is real.” Black Hawk County leads state in COVID-19 cases. Read Here.

MAY

MAY 5: Tyson Waterloo to resume operations, onsite clinic announced. Read Here.

MAY 6: National Nurses Day used as opportunity to thank nurses and recognize the vital role they play, especially during the pandemic. Read Here.

MAY 14: Graduates make the most out of virtual U of I commencement. Read Here.

MAY 15: Governor Reynolds says longer lockdown would have ‘social cost’. Read Here.

MAY 20: Gov. Reynolds lifts restrictions on movie theatres, bars and more. Read Here.

MAY 20: First patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19 at Allen Hospital discharged. Read Here.

MAY 27: ROAD TO RECOVERY: The story of two Iowans rebounding from COVID-19. Read Here.

JUNE

JUNE 3: HEALTHCARE: The “New Normal”. Watch and Read Here.

JUNE 8: STEM academy has potential format for classrooms post COVID-19. Watch and Read Here.

JUNE 10: Gov. Reynolds lifts 50 percent capacity restriction for bars, restaurants. Read Here.

JUNE 10: UNI, ISU announce shortened fall semester, students and staff expected to wear masks on campus. Read here.

JUNE 24: GIVING BIRTH DURING A PANDEMIC: How moms are adjusting to the ‘new normal’. Watch and Read Here.

JUNE 30: KWWL airs special fundraiser with the United Way for those struggling during the pandemic. Read and watch stories on the United Way's efforts here.

JULY

JULY 3: July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline. Read Here.

JULY 7: U.S. formally notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization. Read Here.

JULY 7: Gov. Reynolds to use $50M in federal COVID-19 money for mental health. Read Here.

JULY 8: Thousands of Iowa students to receive COVID-19 related food assistance. Read Here.

JULY 12: President Trump publicly wears mask for the first time during a hospital visit. Read Here.

JULY 12: Iowa added to Pennsylvania travel quarantine list, along with 3 other states. Read Here.

JULY 21: Iowa City mayor announces face mask mandate, despite Gov. Reynolds outcry. Read Here.

JULY 23 & 28: Iowa Public Health Association and medical leaders call for statewide mask mandate. Read Here and Here.

JULY 28: Wartburg College to offer tuition-free fifth year to all students. Read Here.

JULY 29: Back to School: What health experts say parents and students need to know. Read Here.

In the month of July and August, school districts across Iowa released their Return to Learn plans for fall semester amid the pandemic. More 'Return to Learn' coverage at kwwl.com/returntolearn

JULLY 31: Throughout July, businesses and retailers begin requiring customers to wear masks. Read Here.

AUGUST

AUG. 4: Gov Reynolds: School districts that ignore state’s guidance are ‘defying the law’. Read Here.

AUG. 5: NCAA gives requirements for fall sports; all student-athletes able to opt-out. Read Here.

AUG. 6: Mask-wearing now enforceable in Johnson County. Read Here.

AUG. 18: Waterloo City Council passes mask mandate. Read Here.

AUG. 21: White House task force recommends Iowa issue mask mandate, close bars. Read Here.

AUG. 23: President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19. Read Here.

MercyOne participating in plasma treatment for COVID-19. Read Here.

AUG. 23: IDPH confirms the state’s first child death from COVID-19. Read Here.

AUG. 25: Gov. Reynolds allocates $100 million in CARES Act funding to support Iowa agriculture. Read Here.

AUG 27: Gov. Reynolds orders bars to close in six Iowa counties. Read Here.

UNI community reacts to bars closing. Read Here.

Iowa City owners say staff and students need to refocus after packed bars lead to closures. Read Here.

AUG. 29: First case of COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. Read Here.

Masks mandates were issued for many cities and counties before any statewide mask restrictions

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 3: U.S. Surgeon General urges Iowans to wear masks as cases spike at universities. Watch and Read Here.

SEPT. 4: ISU, Iowa and UNI move fall commencements online. Read Here.

SEPT. 8: Cedar Falls City Council passes mask mandate. Read Here.

SEPT. 15: Governor Reynolds allows bars to reopen in 4 of 6 counties. Read Here.

SEPT. 18: IDPH, State Hygienic Lab can’t meet federal COVID-19 testing requirements for long-term care facilities. Read Here.

SEPT. 20: US to hit 200,000 deaths from coronavirus pandemic. Read Here.

SEPT. 21: USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus. Read Here.

SEPT. 28: CDC releases Thanksgiving health guidelines, discourages travel. Read Here.

OCTOBER

OCT. 2: President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19. Read Here.

OCT. 2: Gov. Reynolds allows bars to reopen in Johnson, Story counties with social distancing. Read Here.

OCT. 5: Trump leaves military hospital for White House following treatment for COVID-19. Read Here.

OCT. 5: Early voting begins in Iowa amid coronavirus. Read Here.

OCT. 8: White House coronavirus task force notes ‘many preventable deaths’ in Iowa. Read Here.

OCT. 19: Audit finds Gov. Reynolds’ use of $21M in pandemic relief funds “not allowable,” staff payroll called “questionable”. Read Here.

OCT. 22: One organization reports surge in domestic violence and eviction cases during pandemic. Read Here.

OCT. 24: Big Ten football starts, Iowa plays Purdue in season opener. Read Here.

OCT. 26: A look at how some Eastern Iowa colleges are spending relief funds to improve technology. Read Here.

OCT. 28: COVID-19 HALLOWEEN: What it may look like, city officials and community response. Read Here.

OCT. 29: As hospitalizations rise, health experts plead with community members to do their part. Read Here.

OCT. 30: Bar owners plan for Halloween crowds. Read Here.

NOVEMBER

NOV. 2: UIHC preparing to expand to capacity as COVID hospitalizations rise. Read Here.

NOV. 3: Election day, voters say pandemic top issue in election. Read Here.

NOV. 3: Governor Reynolds announces $28 million in relief to Iowa hospitals. Read Here.

NOV. 9: Waterloo Mayor tests positive for COVID-19. Read Here.

NOV. 10: Gov. Reynolds announces new mitigation restrictions for indoor and outdoor crowds. Read Here.

NOV. 12: Gov. Reynolds says COVID-19 is widespread in Iowa’s rural and urban communities. Read Here.

NOV. 12: NYT Report: Eastern Iowa cities among top COVID-19 hotspots in U.S. Read Here.

NOV. 16: Gov. Reynolds issues indoor mask restrictions for Iowa, additional mitigation efforts. Read Here.

NOV. 18: Lawsuit against Tyson alleges Waterloo managers bet on how many workers would get COVID-19, Tyson suspends managers. Read Here.

NOV. 23: Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings. Read Here.

NOV. 29: Front line health care workers describe fight against COVID-19 at Waterloo Hospitals. Read Here.

NOV. 30: Sen. Chuck Grassley completes quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Read Here.

DECEMBER

DEC 1: CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with negative test. Read Here.

DEC. 8: IDPH changes reporting method for COVID-19 deaths. Read Here.

DEC. 10: Local health officials, medical experts prepare for COVID-19 vaccine; Here is what to expect. Read Here.

DEC. 14: UIHC ER nurse is first to get COVID-19 vaccine in eastern Iowa. Read Here.

DEC. 15: ‘RESCUE CHRISTMAS’: A KWWL Salvation Army special. Watch here.

Find more stories on how The Salvation Army is helping families in need during the pandemic here.

DEC. 15: Cedar Rapids hospitals give their first COVID-19 vaccine doses to employees. Read Here.

DEC. 16: Iowa governor adjusting COVID-19 restrictions, bars and restaurants can resume regular hours. Read Here.

DEC. 16: Tyson completes investigation of wagering allegations at Waterloo plant, fires 7 managers. Read Here.

DEC. 16: Iowa now expecting 19.5% fewer vaccine doses this month. Read Here.

DEC. 17: Dubuque health workers get first round of COVID-19 vaccines. Read Here.

DEC. 18: FAQ: Your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered. Read Here.

DEC. 20: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S. ships out. Read Here.

DEC. 21: Growing list of countries issue travel bans from U.K. over new coronavirus strain. Read Here.

DEC. 27: Trump signs $900 billion measure funding government, COVID-19 relief. Read Here.