Trump, Biden headline final push in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) -- Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

That includes dueling visits from President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Margins in the Jan. 5 runoffs are expected to be tight and the campaigns for Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are all focused on mobilizing voters.

By Wednesday morning, more than 2.5 million people had already cast early ballots. That's more than half the turnout of the presidential election.

In-person early voting ends Thursday, though Wednesday is the last day in some counties due to New Year's Eve.