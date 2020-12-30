TRACKING: Falling temperatures

Today: The winter storm has officially exited Eastern Iowa, so no precipitation is expected for this morning. Roads will be slick for the morning commute, since plows are still actively trying to clear roads. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for today. Breezy winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and then fall throughout the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the single digits. A northwest wind will be at 5 mph.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve. Southeast winds will be at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens.

New Year’s Eve Night: The next system will move into Eastern Iowa late New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Expect a wintry mix to spread from south to north across the viewing area. Low temperatures will be in the single digits.

New Year’s Day: The wintry mix will continue to push farther north throughout the morning. Embedded within this mix, could potentially be freezing rain. By the afternoon, the mix will switch to snow and last through the evening. We could see a few inches of snow by the time this system exits the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

KWWL Winter Weather Links