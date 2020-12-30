TRACKING: Another chance of snow

Tonight: The sky is mostly cloudy with a few breaks in the cloud cover. It is a colder night as temperatures drop into the single digits by morning. The wind is light from the northwest.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine is expected so don’t forget your sunglasses. Temperatures warm into the low 20s with a light south wind.

Thursday Night: Clouds increase from the south as the next chance of snow approaches from the south for Friday. Lows drop to near 10 with the wind shifting to the east at 5-10 mph.

Friday: It is a cloudy day with light snow spreading north during the morning. Snow continues into the afternoon and evening. It finally tapers off by midnight, Friday night. The snow amounts are expected to be on the light side. The best chance of any accumulating snow is south of a line from Waterloo to Elkader. The wind is from the northeast at 10-15 mph with highs near 30.

Weekend: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 20s.