Snow totals from Tuesday’s winter storm

The highly anticipated winter storm that moved through eastern Iowa Tuesday blanketed the state with 2" to as much as a foot of snow. There was also a glaze of ice from freezing rain, especially in southern Iowa.

Map courtesy of Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet

Click here for an updated snowfall map.

KWWL Winter Weather Links

Find closings & delays in the KWWL area here .

. For the latest updates from Storm Track 7, click here .

. You can view KWWL's interactive radar here .

. Click here to check out KWWL's weather cameras.

to check out KWWL's weather cameras. Follow Iowa road conditions here.

There was quite a bit of moisture with this snow, so it was a wet, heavy snow which makes it difficult to shovel. It's perfect for snowball fights and building a snowman!

Here's a list of local snowfall totals. Keep in mind, one side of town may have received more or less than another side of town.