Snow totals from Tuesday’s winter storm
The highly anticipated winter storm that moved through eastern Iowa Tuesday blanketed the state with 2" to as much as a foot of snow. There was also a glaze of ice from freezing rain, especially in southern Iowa.
Click here for an updated snowfall map.
There was quite a bit of moisture with this snow, so it was a wet, heavy snow which makes it difficult to shovel. It's perfect for snowball fights and building a snowman!
Here's a list of local snowfall totals. Keep in mind, one side of town may have received more or less than another side of town.
|Town
|Amount
|Waterloo
|4.8
|Dubuque
|7.4
|Cedar Rapids
|9.0
|Iowa City
|9.5
|3 SW Cedar Rapids
|11.0
|Alta Vista
|1.5
|Anamosa
|10.1
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|12.0
|Calmar
|2.3
|Cascade
|8.5
|Cedar Falls
|4.0
|Charles City
|4.2
|Clutier
|7.0
|Decorah
|3.1
|Dysart
|6.0
|Earlville
|6.0
|Eldora
|5.0
|Elkader
|4.0
|Evansdale
|5.0
|Fairfax
|12
|FAYETTE, IA
|4.0
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|4.0
|Guttenberg
|4.0
|Hiawatha
|8.0
|Hills
|9.0
|Independence
|6.5
|Iowa Falls
|3.5
|Kalona
|7.0
|La Porte City
|6.0
|Lisbon
|10.0
|Lowden
|10.0
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|5.4
|Manona
|3.1
|Maquoketa
|11.5
|Marengo
|8.0
|Marion
|8.3
|New Hampton
|3.0
|Nora Springs
|2.0
|Parnell
|8.5
|Riceville
|2.5
|Rickardsville
|7.1
|Sageville
|7.5
|Solon
|11.0
|South Amana
|11.5
|Springville
|8.9
|Stanley
|6.0
|Stanwood
|10.1
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|7.0
|TRIPOLI, IA
|4.3
|VOLGA 1NE, IA
|5.6
|Washington
|6.8
|Waterloo
|5.0
|Waterloo (Euclid Ave)
|6.5
|Williamsburg
|11.1