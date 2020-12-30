Skip to Content

Snow totals from Tuesday’s winter storm

The highly anticipated winter storm that moved through eastern Iowa Tuesday blanketed the state with 2" to as much as a foot of snow. There was also a glaze of ice from freezing rain, especially in southern Iowa.

There was quite a bit of moisture with this snow, so it was a wet, heavy snow which makes it difficult to shovel. It's perfect for snowball fights and building a snowman!

Here's a list of local snowfall totals. Keep in mind, one side of town may have received more or less than another side of town.

TownAmount
Waterloo4.8
Dubuque7.4
Cedar Rapids9.0
Iowa City9.5
3 SW Cedar Rapids11.0
Alta Vista1.5
Anamosa10.1
Bellevue LD 12, IA12.0
Calmar2.3
Cascade8.5
Cedar Falls4.0
Charles City4.2
Clutier7.0
Decorah3.1
Dysart6.0
Earlville6.0
Eldora5.0
Elkader4.0
Evansdale5.0
Fairfax12
FAYETTE, IA4.0
GRUNDY CENTER, IA4.0
Guttenberg4.0
Hiawatha8.0
Hills9.0
Independence6.5
Iowa Falls3.5
Kalona7.0
La Porte City6.0
Lisbon10.0
Lowden10.0
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA5.4
Manona3.1
Maquoketa11.5
Marengo8.0
Marion8.3
New Hampton3.0
Nora Springs2.0
Parnell8.5
Riceville2.5
Rickardsville7.1
Sageville7.5
Solon11.0
South Amana11.5
Springville8.9
Stanley6.0
Stanwood10.1
TOLEDO 3 N, IA7.0
TRIPOLI, IA4.3
VOLGA 1NE, IA5.6
Washington6.8
Waterloo5.0
Waterloo (Euclid Ave)6.5
Williamsburg11.1
