Not all nursing home staff signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Nursing homes in Iowa and across the county began receiving doses of the two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Residents at many facilities have been eager to get their first of two shots.

"One of the residents told me, 'If I'd known how good I would feel after that vaccine, I would have gotten it every day,'" Kimberly Bergen-Jackson said, an administrator at Oaknoll Retirement Community.

Bergen-Jackson says many residents want to get vaccinated so they can see their families again. Family visits have been banned at Oaknoll since March.

The facility isn't ready to resume those visits yet but is optimistic about the near future.

"I don't feel like we're at the finish line yet," Bergen-Jackson said.

Oaknoll vaccinated all 140 of its residents that fell under the CDC's group 1A this week. They have some residents at their independent living site who did not qualify.

However, only 73% of their staff members decided to get the vaccine. That was still 200 staff members, which Bergen-Jackson is very proud of. But she'd like to see 100%.

"I struggle with the people who won't do it," she said.

Since Pfizer announced its vaccine with BioNTech was proving to be 95% effective in November, experts locally and nationally have said they trust the drug.

The CDC did update its guidance to say people with a history of severe allergic reactions should not get the drug last week but doctors have said that's normal and they can treat anyone on-site who has a reaction.

Bergen-Jackson says many of her staff members are scared by info like this. Oaknoll doesn't plan on making the vaccine mandatory but says it's a "professional expectation" for the safety of their residents.

"It's our job to surround them with what they need to be safe," Bergen-Jackson said.