Mob led by Islamists demolishes Hindu temple in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A senior police official says a mob led by Pakistan’s radical Islamist party demolished a Hindu temple after setting it on fire in a deeply conservative northwestern town. The incident in the town of Karak on Wednesday drew condemnation from human rights activists and Pakistan’s minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari. Mazari took to Twitter to condemn the burning of the temple and urged law enforcement officials to ensure the arrest of those involved. District police chief Irfan Ullah said police detained several people over their involvement in the destruction of the temple.