Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House has died from complications related to COVID-19. Luke Letlow passed away Tuesday, only days before he would have been sworn in to office. He was 41. His spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death. Letlow was elected in a December runoff and was set to take office in January. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport and placed in intensive care, where he died.