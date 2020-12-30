Kamara’s 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 and clinch their fourth straight NFC South title. Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive and added five more short scoring runs against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries. Kamara equealed a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929. Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.