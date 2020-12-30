Iowa virus positivity rate ticks higher, 10 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Spread of the coronavirus may be increasing again in Iowa as the positivity rate ticked higher in recent days. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 35.38% on Dec. 15 to 36.21% on Dec. 29. The state reported about 1,600 new cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday. Hospitalizations fell slightly, though the number of people in intensive care was up.