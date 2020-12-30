Iowa All-America DT Daviyon Nixon to declare for NFL draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — All-America defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon of Iowa announced his decision to declare for the NFL draft and forego his senior season. Nixon made the announcement on social media and the athletic department confirmed his decision. Nixon was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and was AP Big Ten defensive player of the year. He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss, tied for the conference lead in sacks and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman.