A 15-year-old girl from Ames has been missing since Sunday, Dec. 27.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Alivia Hickman was described as a white female with purple hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507.