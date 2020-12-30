Greek nurse erects ICU at home to treat relatives with virus

AGIOS ATHANASIOS, Greece (AP) — A veteran critical care nurse in northern Greece didn’t feel good about the treatment options available when his wife, both her parents and her brother got COVID-19 in alarming succession. The hospitals in the city of Thessaloniki were overwhelmed, and with intensive care units filling up, patients were being transferred to other parts of the country. Since he had to quarantine anyway and could not go to work once his relatives tested positive for the virus, Gabriel Tachtatzoglou decided to put his ICU experience to use by looking after them himself. His mother-in-law thinks Tachtatzoglou saved their lives in the makeshift ICU he set up at home.