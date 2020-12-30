EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Scientists say there is reason for concern but not alarm about new variants of the coronavirus. One that has been spreading in England is now in the U.S., as Colorado officials announced Tuesday. Scientists say the new variant does not seem to cause more serious COVID-19 illness than previous versions of the virus. They also expect that current vaccines will work against it. On Wednesday, British officials reiterated that there is no data suggesting the new variant hurts the effectiveness of the available vaccines. How can you avoid it? Wear a mask, wash your hands often and maintain social distance.