Dec. 30: Iowa reports 1,652 new cases, 10 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,652 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 278,600.

The state's website says that of the 278,600 people who have tested positive, 236,656 have recovered. This is 2,933 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state's death toll is 3,822, which is 10 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (236,656) and the number of deaths (3,822) from the total number of cases (278,600) shows there are currently 38,122 active positive cases in the state.

There were 105 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 612, which is down from 620. Of those hospitalizations, 127 are in the ICU (up from 117), and 66 are on ventilators (down from 67).

In Iowa, there were 4,177 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,350,888 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,652 positive tests divided by 4,177 tests given) is 39.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 44 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday. The county has a total of 13,397 cases (12,599 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 798 Serology positive cases). There are 169 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,095. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 101 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, which was when the dashboard was last updated. Leaving a total of 16,483 cases. There have been 291 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,129 recoveries. There have been three additional deaths, leaving a total of 244 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.4 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 64 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 11,019 reported cases. There have been 72 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,745 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.3 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 51 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,555 reported cases. There have been 77 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,397. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.8 percent.

