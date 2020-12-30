Athletes act: Stars rise up against racial injustice in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than any year in decades, professional athletes stepped to the forefront on issues of racial injustice, police brutality and voting rights and turned rallying cries into action in 2020. LeBron James, Steph Curry and Chris Paul took active roles in Democrat causes and got people involved in the political process. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play after Jacob Blake was shot by police temporarily halting NBA play. Naomi Osaka used the U.S. Open as a platform. NFL receiver Kenny Stills was arrested at a protest march. Bubba Wallace got the Confederate Flag outlawed at NASCAR events.