Asian shares mixed as boost from US stimulus package fades

Asian shares are mixed after a lackluster day on Wall Street, as the boost from President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus relief package faded. Shares fell in Tokyo and Sydney on Wednesday but rallied in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Tuesday, a day after major indexes notched their latest all-time highs. The market had started the day higher after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion coronavirus economic relief package. An effort by Trump to get bigger, $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks for individuals has stalled in the Republican-led Senate. For now, $600 checks are set to be delivered, along with other aid, in one of the largest rescue packages of its kind.