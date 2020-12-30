AP: La. trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide

A Louisiana State Police trooper has died in an apparent suicide as colleagues searched his home as part of a criminal investigation. Three state law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself Wednesday after authorities arrived at his home in Washington Parish. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity. State Police declined to comment on specifics of the death or the probe. McKay made headlines this year after State Police apologized for failing to discipline him for sending a recorded racial slur to a Black colleague.