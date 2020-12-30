After the storm: How some in the Cedar Valley are handling the snow

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Following Tuesday’s snowstorm the roads have been cleared, the sun was out, and Cedar Valley residents are enjoying the snow.

Most roads were cleared off by Wednesday morning, with plows continuing to make their rounds for any missed locations.

“I’m just making snow angels with a hat,” 8-year-old Greenley Gallagher said.

The snowstorm brought with it many inches of snow, but also opportunities for children to make their way out of their houses and enjoy winter activities.

Near Sartori Memorial Hospital, and Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls, children and their families gathered to go sledding down the hills throughout the day to have some fun.

“My kids did have a lot of fun yeah. We took a lot of trips down the hill. Some by themselves. Some with me,” Cedar Falls resident Joe Goering said.

“Enjoying the nice day. A little windy but it’s fun to have some fresh snow to sled on,” Jason Freiberg said.

Before the fun, residents said they had spent the early part of the day shoveling. Nearly every block throughout neighborhoods in both Cedar Falls and Waterloo had residents shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

When snow plows pass through neighborhoods it sometimes creates a little more work for some who are shoveling.

“It’s not bad to shovel our driveway when it’s light like this but it seems like it all gets dumped wet and heavy at the end of the driveway so that’s a lot of lifting,” Cedar Falls resident Jackie Rowland said.

Injuries to the spine can occur while shoveling, if the proper muscles aren’t being used.

“As people bend forward to try and scoop and shovel snow they end up trying to use their back too much,” Cedar Valley Chiropractic Dr. Nick Dugger said.

Though many are minor injuries, some can cause lasting pain that can be bothersome.

Attempting to push the snow instead of lifting it can help avoid injury.

“If you have to lift be sure that you’re pushing your belly out turning on that core so that as you lift you’re not moving that lower spine too much,” Dugger said.

Other injuries that can come as a result of snow storms can be from slipping on ice. Hurt wrists, concussions, and fractures are possible when someone slips on ice.

If you have pain after shoveling, or believed to have injured yourself as a result of ice or snow, call a chiropractor or your primary care physician. Receiving an evaluation can help in determining the severity of your injury and how you can go about treating it.

The cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls both require residents to remove snow from the sidewalks within 48 hours after snowfall.