Wisconsin prosecutors add curfew charge against Rittenhouse

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old Illinois teen accused of shooting three people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin with violating curfew. Kyle Rittenhouse was charged in Kenosha County in August with multiple counts, including homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that prosecutors on Monday added violating curfew the night of the shooting to the list. The offense is a civil citation punishable by a forfeiture. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest over a police shooting in Kenosha on Aug. 25.