Winter storm means overtime for tow truck drivers

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Tow truck drivers in the Iowa City area started getting calls around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This is definitely our busiest day today," Peter Conrad said, a driver for Campus Towing.

The mid-week storm brought over eight inches of snow to parts of Johnson County and tons of accidents.

"Usually when people call us, they're having a bad day, and we understand that," Conrad said.

The Iowa State Patrol will issue "towing not advised" warnings for counties when visibility becomes so poor that a large tow truck on the side of the interstate could be a hazard. That happened in Linn County Tuesday but not Johnson County.

Campus Towing expected to respond to 48 calls Tuesday. They had a waiting list of 13 around 5 p.m.

"Usually they (stranded drivers) are pretty happy to see us come, especially as soon as we can," Conrad said.

If you're just stuck at an intersection and not a roadside ditch, there's a few DIY concoctions that might save you a call to towing company. Conrad says laying down cat litter or sand around your tires can give them something to grip on to better than snow.

Campus towing also recommends keeping water bottles, extra blankets and snacks in your car throughout the winter, in case you have to wait a long time in your car for assistance.

