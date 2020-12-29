Waterloo latest city to declare Snow Emergency

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Waterloo has declared a Snow Emergency as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday 12/29 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, 12/31. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time.

Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.

Waterloo’s Downtown Area Clean-up will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 30th. All vehicles parked on downtown streets must be moved to allow for effective snow removal.

Free parking is available in any of the downtown parking ramps until Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. Free parking is also available under the 218 overpass. Vehicles left unattended once the business area is closed will be towed.

Waterloo joins a list of eastern Iowa cities issuing snow emergencies for Tuesday's winter storm.

KWWL Winter Weather Links