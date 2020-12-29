Waterloo father dies from cardiac arrest after killing son in alleged self-defensive Christmas shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A father and son died three days apart following a heated argument between the two on Christmas that led to a domestic shooting.

On Friday, Dec. 25, 43-year-old Chad Buck was shot and killed by his father, David, after an argument broke out and turned violent. Chad lived with his parents David and Kay Buck at 1347 E. Airline Hwy.

According to authorities, Chad allegedly showed violent behavior and threatened to kill his father, causing David to fear for his life.

David shot his son with a handgun and Chad died from his injuries. David and Kay claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.

On Monday, Dec. 28, authorities responded to the same address, where David was suffering from a cardiac medical episode. Efforts were made to save his life with CPR and he was transported to the hospital where he died. David was 67-years-old and was in frail medical condition.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, both of these cases are closed.