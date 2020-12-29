Turkey’s top court rejects jailed philanthropist’s complaint

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court has rejected a complaint by a philanthropist businessman that his more than three-year detention in prison without a conviction amounts to a violation of his rights. Osman Kavala was acquitted earlier this year of terrorism-related charges for allegedly organizing and financing mass anti-governments protests in 2013. But as his supporters awaited his release, authorities issued a warrant for his re-arrest, this time accusing him of links to a 2016 failed coup attempt. He has been held in prison since he was first detained in October 2017.