TRACKING: Winter Storm Warning Tonight

Tonight: Snow will be heavy at times before midnight. Visibility is reduced to less than 1 mile in heavy snow or blowing snow. If you must travel allow plenty of extra time to get to your destination. After midnight there will be a few light snow showers. Most of the accumulating snow is before midnight. Storm totals are mainly 6-10” with isolated 12” for the heart of eastern Iowa. The north and southern fringes will be in the 4-6” range. Check out the snow forecast map on this link. The wind is from the south and will shift to the north overnight at 10-20 mph. Some gusts will be reach 30 mph. late tonight.

Wednesday: Clouds gradually clear during the day with a gusty north west wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures warm into the upper 20s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with a light north west wind. Temperatures drop into the single digits by morning.

Thursday: One more quiet day to clean up one storm and get ready for another. A mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 20.

Friday: There is another round of snow on the way. The next storm will bring gusty northeast winds with a few inches of snow. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.