TRACKING: Heavy snow today and tonight

Today: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 AM today until 6 AM Wednesday. Snow is expected to move in right around noon and increase in intensity throughout the afternoon and evening. Heavy, accumulating snow is expected, so roads will deteriorate quickly. Blowing snow will also be an issue, with gusty southeast winds. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tonight: Snow will continue for our northern counties through the overnight hours. Some of the snow in the southern and eastern counties will change over to a mix, which includes freezing rain. Road quality will already be poor, so adding ice will only further diminish the roadways. Windy conditions will be persistent through the nighttime. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Snow in the north and rain in the south will come to an end in the morning on Wednesday. Although the bulk of the snow may be out by 6 AM, roads may still be in poor shape because of the large amount of snow expected. When the system officially moves out, we could see between 4-8 inches of snow in our northern and southern counties. A swath of 8-12 inches of snow in the central part of our viewing area is also possible. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice in our southern and eastern counties is probable, as well. For the rest of Wednesday, we’ll be left with cloudy skies, breezy northwest winds, and highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies remain Wednesday night, with lows in the single digits.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve. High temperatures will be in the teens.

New Year’s Day: A rain/snow mix will be possible for Eastern Iowa during the holiday. High temperatures will be in the 20s.