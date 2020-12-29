Skip to Content

Tow ban now in effect in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban effective immediately. All Linn County roads are under a tow ban until further notice.

