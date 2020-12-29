Targeted killings of journalists surged in 2020, group says

PARIS (AP) — The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has tallied a grim total of at least 50 journalists killed in connection with their work in 2020. The count is only slightly lower than in 2019, even though many journalists reported less from the field in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The group says targeted killings of journalists surged this year, accounting for 84% of deaths. The dead included investigative journalists reporting on organized crime, corruption and environmental degradation. Reporting on civil unrest also proved particularly deadly, with seven journalists killed while covering protests.