State patrol urges vigilance when driving during winter storms

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa State Patrol expects to respond to a number of accidents as a result of Tuesday's winter storm. Troopers hope the public takes steps in order to stay safe while driving.

Minutes after the snowfall began, the road conditions worsened. Roads all across the Cedar Valley became covered with several inches of snow as the storm continued, making driving conditions dangerous.

“Have a plan. Keep an eye on the weather. If you don’t have to travel don’t travel. But always drive slower in this type of weather,” Iowa State Patrol Public Resource Office Dave Goreham said.

Accidents can happen anywhere and at anytime, especially with snow covered roads. They also aren't always isolated to highways.

"Interstates, highways, gravel roads, in town," Goreham said, "Wherever the faster speeds are is where the more serious accidents are going to happen."

Keeping control of your vehicle is best when trying to navigate through snowstorms. Cruise control should not be used during any type of storm. Your foot should always be on the pedal.

"Give plenty of room to the car in front of you. Nothing happens as fast when there's snow on the ground. Acceleration doesn't happen as fast, and neither does breaking," the trooper said.

If you do end up on the side of the road, get in a crash, or even feel unsafe while driving, pull over and call for help.

It's always good to be prepared when making trips during a storm. Packing supplies to stay warm, snacks, and water is a good idea, as emergency personnel may take longer to respond to incidents due to the bad road conditions.

"Be patient, drive slower, and be a defensive driver," Goreham said.

It's also important to move over, if it is safe to do so, when there is a vehicle on the side of the road.

