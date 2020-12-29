Snow Emergency Takes Effect 3 PM Tuesday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – December 29, 2020 – A Snow Emergency has been declared effective Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29, until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The Public Works Department will have crews focusing on clearing main arterials, and will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the day and overnight to address accumulations.

Parking Restrictions: During a snow emergency, on-street parking is limited on Emergency Snow Routes to make it easier for crews to clear the road curb-to-curb.

Parking on posted Emergency Snow Routes when a snow emergency has been declared is prohibited.

Vehicles in violation during a snow emergency may be ticketed and/or towed.

To view a map of posted Emergency Snow Routes, visit the City’s website: www.cityofcr.com/snow.

Cedar Rapids joins a list of eastern Iowa cities issuing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

