Russian military says 3 of its troops wounded in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says three of its troops were wounded during an attack by militants in northwestern Syria. The chief of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria said that militants fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier on Tuesday and wounded three military police officers. The chief said the attack happened while the Russian troops were on patrol near Trumba in Idlib province and Turkish troops were pulling out of the area. Russia and Turkey have backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict but negotiated a cease-fire deal for Idlib that envisaged joint patrols and established observation posts. The truce has been frequently violated.