No injuries in Cedar Falls house fire caused by unattended candle

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls crews responded to a house fire at 2305 Valley High Drive Tuesday night. No one was injured.

According to Fire Chief John Bostwick, the fire was called in at 5:12 p.m. but had started about an hour before it was reported. Bostwick said it took longer for crews to respond due to the snow.

Authorities say the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Two residents were home at the time, but were not injured and will be staying with family or friends until they are allowed back into the home.

As of 6:45 p.m., crews were still hitting a couple of hotspots, but Bostwick says the fire was put out relatively quickly and hoses were packed up soon after.

Public Safety crews will be at the scene all night to make sure it doesn't reignite.

Bostwick said that candles should not be left unattended especially on nights when there is a stom that will make it harder for emergency personnel to respond quickly.