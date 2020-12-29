‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama, long one of the unhealthiest and most impoverished states in America, has emerged as one of its most alarming coronavirus hot spots. Its hospitals are in crisis as the virus rages out of control in a region with high rates of obesity, high blood pressure and other conditions that can make COVID-19 even more dangerous. Access to health care was limited even before the outbreak. And public resistance to masks and other precautions is stubborn. The virus has killed more than 335,000 people across the U.S., including over 4,700 in Alabama. Places such as California and Tennessee have also been hit especially hard in recent weeks.