Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the first study of the safety and effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine in Iran has begun. Dozens are due to receive the locally developed shot in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. The vaccine, is produced by Shifa Pharmed, part of a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate. It’s the first in the country to reach human trials. The study, a Phase 1 clinical trial, will enroll a total of 56 volunteers to receive two shots of Iran’s vaccine within two weeks. Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the region, which has infected over 1.2 million people there and killed nearly 55,000.