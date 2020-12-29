IDPH: Winter storm may delay COVID-19 testing, processing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health says Tuesday's winter storm may impact COVID-19 testing, sample transport and processing.

Sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab has been canceled in some areas of the state where travel is not advised due to the weather conditions. The IDPH says this includes samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers which process tests at the lab.

A statement from the department says anyone who is tested should still receive their results within 72 hours of being tested if no further delays occur.

Test Iowa sites in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Davenport closed early on Tuesday due to the weather. Those planning to be tested at a Test Iowa clinic site or another local test provider should watch for notifications of any additional closures in their area.

The full statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found here: